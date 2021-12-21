Three more Omicron suspects detected

With reports of three more suspects of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19 ravaging the world, in the city the super spreader viral disease is triggering panic in the state.

Three Omicron suspects include an 11 year-old boy, two youths of 26 and 19 respectively. Two landed at the NSC Bose airport in the city on Sunday while the 26 yearold man reached Kolkata three days ago. Two were tested COVID19 positive there while the man was tested negative at the airport but couple of days he was also tested positive.

The 19 year-old youth reached the city from UK while the younger boy came from Sweden. The first one was coming back home at Ballygunj and the second suspect has been advised for home isolation at Alipore.

The third suspect who was tested COVID negative at the airport came from Dublin. He has been admitted to a private hospital in the Alipore area. Sources in the state health department said that swab samples of the three suspects have been sent for genome sequencing to confirm Omicron variant tests. The first suspect has been admitted to a private hospital in the southern part of the city.

The chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee who holds the health portfolio while addressing in the inaugural programme of the Christmas ceremony at Allen Park urged people to follow COVID appropriate behavior like using of masks and hand sanitiser because of the attack of the super spreader Omicron variant.

On 18 Saturday, a 69 yearold Nigerian who is also an Omicron suspect is also awaiting genome sequencing test report. The first Omicron-affected patient in Bengal was a seven year-old boy hailed from Farakka in Murshidabad district. He was tested COVID negative in Bengal hardly 20 hours after he was confirmed Omicron positive at Hyderabad airport last Wednesday.

The 69 year-old Nigerian man who landed at Kolkata airport on 12 December was found COVID positive on 14 December after his swab sample test done in a laboratory. His wife was tested COVID negative. Contact tracing is going on to find out others who had come close to him.