Three persons who had tested positive for Covid- 19 died in Siliguri today. A 60-year-old resident of Dabgram-II gram panchayat, admitted to the dedicated Covid hospital at Kawakhali on 10 November, died today. A 72-yearold person from Kamar Para in Jalpaiguri district had been admitted in the hospital on 1 November, sources said.

A 50-year-old person from Alipurduar had been admitted in the hospital on 3 November. Meanwhile, Darjeeling district reported 130 new cases of Covid-19 today.

Forty-eight of the fresh cases were found in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, six in Darjeeling Municipality, four in Kharibari, six in Sukna, 11 in Kurseong Municipality, 23 in Matigara, eight in Mirik, 12 in Naxalbari, five in Phansidewa, three in Pulbazaar/Bijanbari, three in Sukhia Pokhari, and one in Takdah, sources said.

Eighteen cases were also detected in the Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC, they added. Also today, 108 Covid patients either ended their home isolation or they were discharged from hospitals. 76 new cases in Malda Malda district recorded another 76 cases of Covid- 19 in tests conducted last night, sources said.

While 61 samples tested positive at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital through the RT-PCR method, the remaining were found in rapid antigen tests. A total of 24 cases were from areas under the English Bazaar Municipality. 38 in North Dinajpur North Dinajpur also recorded 38 new cases in different blocks of the district in the past 24 hours, sources said.

According to officials at the district health office, a total of 4894 cases have been detected in the district so far and that there were 359 active cases.