The Stolen Star:A documentary film to prevent bullying of children

Film maker Sourav Sarkar exhibited his documentary film named “The Stolen Star” and interacted with the reporters here today to create awareness among the people which is heavily required to create empathy to prevent bullying and suicidal death for protecting childhood.

The director of The Stolen Star, Mr Sarkar, who has made several films on social justice in last 10 years, has exhibited the film in many places recently in observance of the World Children’s Day 2023 so that the society gets an exposure to the failure of the school administration system to protect the child and the family from emotional hazard. According to Mr Sarkar, The Stolen Star portrays the fight for justice of the reported suicidal death of Arka, a twelve year old Indian boy in Canada.

Mr Sarkar has opened an eye for the society to fight for justice for all these children, like his mother, who suffered at the worst, even in presence of the codified Rights of emotional and holistic protection of children in the universal covenants long back.

Advertisement

The Stolen Starhas already been invited for exhibition and panel discussion at different public institutions in West Bengal as well as Maharashtra National Law University in Mumbai, Mr Sarkar said. Amit Mehrotra, chief of UNICEF of West Bengal said, “On this World Children’s Day, everybody is urged to treat girls and boys equally.

Encourage everyone in the family to eat together. Ensure girls and boys attend schools regularly and complete their education and finally do our bit to save the planet for children.” In a Press statement UNICEF mentioned: “You must have noticed some places of worship, iconic buildings and structures of Kolkata and different districts in West Bengal have been illuminated in blue light for the past couple of days.

Famous structures like Bidhan Sabha Bhavan (Assembly Building), Howrah Bridge (Rabindra Setu), Metcalfe Hall, Birla Planetarium, Nehru Children’s Museum, Kolkata Press Club, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum and UNICEF office in Kolkata were lit up in blue light to espouse the rights of children for commemorating World Children’s Day (20 November).”