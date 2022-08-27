Thapa shoots missive to CM; DM summons CEO of 10 ailing tea gardens

Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Anit Thapa today requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to terminate the lease deed of at least 10 Tea Estates in Darjeeling Hills that have failed to pay their workers.

Also today, the Darjeeling district magistrate issued a notice to the Chief Executive Officer of the company that owns the 10 gardens, asking him/her to appear at the DM office and explain why the lease for the gardens may not be “determined.”

Mr Thapa described the plight of around 12,000 workers and their family members due to non-payment of four fortnightly wages. According to the GTA Chief, workers and staff in 10 tea estates under the Darjeeling Organic Group, which includes Ambootia, Monteviot, Magarjung, Moonda-Bansghari, Rongmook Ceder, Chongtong, Alubari, Happy Valley, Rangaroon and Pandam tea estates, have not received four fortnightly payments.

He also urged the CM to directly intervene by cancelling the lease of land of the 10 tea estates, and extend financial assistance to workers who, he said, have failed to manage admission fees for their children who plan to take admission in schools and colleges. “This is not a single incident, but has been happening since the last three years, where our workers have always been victimized by the company.

Over 12, 000 workers and their dependents as well as thousands of citizens residing in these tea estates are getting affected. Despite numerous meetings and assurances, the management and owners of the company have always failed on their promises.

Thousands of our people and their dependents are finding it difficult to fulfil their basic needs. This month, students are busy with admissions in schools and colleges, but the dependents of these tea estates are not being able get admission due to their financial condition, which is inhumane and unjust,” Mr Thapa said in the letter.

“Also, the most pathetic and painful part is that retired labourers who have been long dead have yet not received their Gratuity (a lump sum amount paid by the employer to the employee as a token of appreciation for the services they have provided towards the company) as well as the Provident Fund.

Madam, one can’t even imagine how much amount various companies have not deposited in totality,” he added. According to him, the festive season of Dasain is approaching but that the situation is turning worse day by day, and “the company by pushing our workers to the wall, any moment the workers might turn against the company.”

Meanwhile, Darjeeling District Magistrate S Ponnambalam today issued a “notice for hearing” to the Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates Pvt Ltd, asking the CEO of the company to appear before him in connection with the non-payment of the wages. “It has come to our notice that wages for labourers working in tea gardens under your management have not been paid by you for a considerable period of time.

Various labour unions are voicing their protest over the affairs of your company. It is reported that wages/salary to the tune of Rs 3,50,82,290… is pending to be disbursed till date,” the DM said in the notice. “Now you are requested to personally appear before the undersigned on 2-9-22 at 12:30 pm at the District Magistrate’s Office, Darjeeling, to explain why lease determination process may not be initiated for the tea gardens under your management…” the notice added.