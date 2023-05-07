Teen develops multi-purpose smart shoe

Creativity of teenage student Souvik Seth in developing multi-functional scientific and electronics items to help the common man at low cost has attracted the attention of a Japanese research centre.

However, souvik is waiting for financial help to respond to the call of the Japanese research centre. A student of Class IX Souvik of Chandannagar Kanailal Vidyamandir, his hidden talent to work upon scientific project work, came to light when he was a fifth standard student.

At that time, at the school’s science exhibition, he made an electronic calling bell out of waste items and also exhibited a demo project that power can be generated from controlled ignition of waste items. Presently, his modification of an ordinary shoe into a smart shoe has drawn the attention of an electronics research centre. Souvik said,

“I have embedded an electronic circuit within the shoe, which is capable of generating continuous power after a person has walked a minimum of a kilometer. The power generated can recharge mobile phones, power banks and other low power-consuming electronic gadgets.

The smart shoe also has an inbuilt GPRS tracking system, which can provide the exact location of the person wearing the smart shoe. This will limit the chances of children, elderly getting lost in unfavorable situations.

Moreover, the smart shoe can be of great help to journalists and policemen, since it is fitted with a spy camera.” At present Souvik is working on developing a smart helmet, which is attached with bluetooth, drawing power from the solar panel attached to the helmet. Souvik is grateful to his teachers, parents and his neighborhood brother Abir.

Souvik’s father is a jute mill worker and mother, a housewife. His father said, “My income is limited. Hence, it becomes impossible for me to buy electronic items and devices required for my son’s research in developing innovative electronic items. It is my earnest request to all to extend their helping hand in my son’s work.”