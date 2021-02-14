There was a flutter in political circles on Saturday before the Assembly elections following the announcement of BJP state vice-president and MP Arjun Singh that the CPIM leader of North 24 Parganas and elected panchayat member, Jakir Balluk, who was accused in Amdanga shootout case, will join the saffron party.

CPI-M-led panchayat samity member Jakir was one of the key accused in the shootout case in which three Trinamul Congress leaders and a CPI-M party worker were killed. Party sources said he was maintaining a very close relationship with Singh for the past few weeks.

Jakir was a prime organiser of the CPI-M in this area. Singh on Saturday announced that this CPI-M leader expressed his willingness to join the BJP and the party will induct him in its fold. Jakir, an influential leader of the CPI-M, was accused in a shootout case at Obdei village during the formation of Taraberia gram panchayat in 2018.

Several rounds of fire were exchanged and bombs were thrown following the clash of the CPI-M and TMC supporters on that day. Jakir’s name was registered in an FIR as an accused in this case. He fled from Amdanga. Later police arrested him from Ajmer.

He was released from jail a few days back. Sources said since his release he used to maintain very close relationship with Arjun Singh. A CPIM leader however said that for the past few days Jakir was avoiding rallies and party meetings of the CPI-M. Jakir refused to comment. A TMC leader said that the BJP is now sheltering persons who are involved in the shootout case.