‘Swadesh Darshan’ train for N Bengal pilgrims

With a view to promoting religious tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has introduced a new train ‘Swadesh Darshan’ for pilgrims in North Bengal and the Northeast.

The IRCTC has also introduced an eight-day and sevennight tour package named Sri Ram Yatra showcasing four main spots of Ayodhya, Hardwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi for pilgrims.

A senior official of the Guwahati tourism department, Biswaranjan Saha, said the train ‘Swadesh Yatra’ was introduced for the first time with different package systems, keeping in mind the pilgrims’ basic demands.

According to the IRCTC Area Manager, NJP, SK Thakur, the train will leave for Agartala on 26 November. Pilgrims can board the train from Agartala, then Badarpur and Guwahati and even from New Cooch Behar. “We hope interested pilgrims will easily be able to avail of such a special package tour for hassles-free journey and enjoy Sri Ram Yatra,” Mr Thakur said.

According to him, ‘Swadesh Yatra’ will arrive at NJP on 27 November and pilgrims can board the train from here the same day. Pilgrims can avail of the Sri Ram Yatra Train service even from Katihar.

“At least 14 to 15 coaches, including one three-tier AC coach, will be available for the pilgrims. IRCTC will take almost all responsibilities, including food (veg) and lodging in hotels,” said Biswaranjan Saha, the Senior Executive of the Tourism department in Guwahati.

“If an interested tourist can book a confirmed ticket by paying Rs 16,820, he/she can easily travel by sleeper coach. Similarly, if pilgrims want to travel in the AC coach he/she would have to pay Rs 20,840 per head.

There is no need to book tickets for children below five years of age. IRCTC will supply food for those children free of cost,” Mr Saha said, adding, “Authorities will increase the number of AC coaches on demand.” According to them, around 50 percent booking has been confirmed.

“Earlier, we used to provide Dharam Shala for night stay, but this time, authorities have decided to lodge them in hotels. Interested persons can contact 8595936717 for details,” an official said.

The IRCTC will also make security arrangements for each coach and ready para medics team members who will also attend and guide passengers in case of health problems of elderly pilgrims.