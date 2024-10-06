Suvendu warns of threat to Indian territory

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari today strongly criticised the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, issuing a stern warning to a group of Bangladeshi nationals allegedly threatening to carve out Indian territory from the Chicken Neck region in north Bengal to form a new Bangladesh.

Mr Adhikari was speaking at a programme in the Bhatpara tea plantation area under Kalchini block, Alipurduar, after unveiling statues of freedom fighters Birsa Munda and Major Durga Malla. During his address, he honoured the contributions of both the figures to India’s independence and acknowledged the presence of ex-army officials, stressing the need for a strong response to external threats.

“A group in Bangladesh is campaigning to create a new Bangladesh by carving out Indian territory from the Chicken Neck area. A fitting reply should be given to them,” Mr Adhikari declared.

He further urged the audience to maintain unity among the Adivasi, Gorkha and Rajbongshi communities to foster development in the region.

The event, organised by local BJP MLA Vishal Lama, saw the participation of several prominent leaders, including Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Raiganj MP Kartik Paul, Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga and other MLAs from the region. Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Roshan Giri was also in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista praised MLA Vishal Lama, the ‘Salig Nirman Samiti’ of Kalchini, and the residents of Bhatpara Tea Plantation for their collective efforts in installing the statues. He highlighted the unity displayed by various communities, Gorkha, Adivasi, Koch Rajbongshi, Bengali, Toto, Meche, Rabha, and Hindi Bhasis, emphasising the region’s spirit of unity in diversity’.

“Our Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars exemplify the spirit of unity in diversity, and the people of Bhatpara tea estate have strengthened this bond of unity,” Mr Bista said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the contributions of the region’s freedom fighters, such as Helen Lepcha and Dal Bahadur Giri, through the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and for officially celebrating the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on 15th November as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.’

“I appeal to the youth of our region to learn more about our people’s glorious history. It is our duty to preserve their legacy while building a brighter future for generations to come,” Mr Bista concluded.