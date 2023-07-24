Suvendu lodges complaint against CM, Abhishek over plan to picket BJP leaders’ houses

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, filed a written complaint against chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamul Congress’ second in command, Abhishek Banerjee, at Hare Street police station last night.

The Opposition party leader filed the complaint against the Trinamul Congress’ proposed programme of picketing the houses of BJP leaders, which was announced during the 21 July Martyrs’ Day rally of the party. In the FIR copy, Mr Adhikari claimed that the Trinamul’s programme may endanger the lives of BJP leaders, including his own.

Alongside, he has also alleged ‘hate speech,’ citing selected parts of Miss Banerjee’s and Abhishek’s speeches. During the 21 July rally, Trinamul’s all India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee had railed against ‘central deprivation.’ He also announced a “Delhi cholo” campaign on 2 October. At the same time, he declared that the houses of BJP leaders would be gheraoed on 5 August. He said: “Besiege the houses of BJP leaders from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m! Go and completely surround them! If someone in the house is elderly, leave him.

Don’t let anyone in or out.” Speaking after this, Trinamul Congress chairperson Miss Banerjee announced a change in the programme. She directed the picket programme should be implemented at the block level, and asked the participating workers to stay at least 100 meters away from the houses of the BJP leaders.