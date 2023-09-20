Suvendu criticises government for harassmentofPress& socialmedia

The Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, today stated that the state government has launched a crusade against the press, media, and journalists. He also alleged that independentYouTubers generally face their ire the most and are regularly harassed, with the instrument of harassment generally being the reg- istration of frivolous cases against them by police.

He mentioned a recent case on his X-handle today in which a YouTuber was detained and questioned by Hare Street police station, expressing his concern over the matter. “The police sprang into action after a complaint was filed by the Director of Information & E. O. Special Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, WB Govt, against Shri Sanmoy Banerjee of ‘Banglar Barta’ fame. It’s only logical that they must go to the full length in order to extract information in this matter, and the CM seems to have the complete information,” he wrote on his X-handle. He further said in his X-handle, “I would like to ask the authorities of Hare Street Police Station & Lalbazar when they are planning to summon CM Mamata Banerjee to question her regarding the Hare Street PS Case No. 259, Dated 15/09/2023, U/s 153/505(1b)/504 IPC? It can be seen in a viral video that the CM is making a statement; which clearly indicates that she has certain information which can help the authorities with their investigation.” He also attached the video, which has already gone viral on various social media plat- forms.

