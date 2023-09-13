Suvendu alleges hawala link to Mamata’s Trip

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on CM Mamata’s foreign visit alleged, “Money is being siphoned off, and there are some laws in Dubai allowing for illegal money transfers. Prior to this, her nephew, nephew’s wife, and nephew’s sister-in-law prepared the groundwork.

Mamata Banerjee is aware of this scheme. Therefore, her transit point in Dubai, en route to Spain, is not for her Spain visit but to secure the money her family is transferring from West Bengal through hawala.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee embarked on a 12 day tour of Spain and the United Arab Emirates today to attract investments for the state.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Banerjee said, “It has been five years since our last international trip. Spain was the theme country of this year’s International Kolkata Book Fair. They excel in manufacturing and other industries.

We will be participating in various business conferences.” She added, “Our plan is to spend three days in Madrid, where we will attend a business summit and meet non-resident Bengalis. Afterward, we will take a train to Barcelona to participate in a two-day meeting for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS),” she had informed reporters at the state secretariat, Nabanna, yesterday.

Advertisement