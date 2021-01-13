Sisir Adhikari, Suvendu Adhikari’s father and TMC MP from Contai, has been removed as the party’s district president in East Midnapore on Wednesday.

The development comes a day after Sisir Adhikari was ousted as the chief of Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

Senior TMC minister Soumen Mahapatra, a known detractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sisir Adhikari.

Suvendu’s father has been now placed as the chairman of the core committee of the party’s district unit, which is believed to be a less important post.

The incident seems to be in sync with what happened on Tuesday. Sisir Adhikari was replaced as the chief of DSDA by Akhil Giri, who is known to be the head of another anti-Adhikari camp in TMC.

The DSDA is responsible for development works in the coastal regions of West Bengal’s East Midnapore district.

Rumours are rife that Sisir Adhikari will follow the footsteps of his sons Suvendu and Soumendu and defect to BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections later this year.

TMC, on the other hand, tried to play down the speculations that Sisir Adhikari would soon switch over to BJP. The West Bengal’s governning party said that it was just a regular replacement, as it happens in any other department from time to time.

Sisir Adhikari, however, remained unfazed with the development. “They can do whatever they want. I am not bothered,” he said.

“He did not do anything as the chairman of the DSDA. So he has been removed,” said Akhil Giri after taking over his new responsibility, reported PTI.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari was not being able to perform as the chairman of the agency.

“Sisir-da is a veteran leader. Maybe he was unwell. But we were pained when he did not utter any word against his sons Suevndu and Soumendu who had been constantly attacking the TMC after switching over to the BJP,” he said.