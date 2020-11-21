Rumour that heavyweight Trinamool Congress leader, Suvendu Adhikari, might switch to BJP after a banner of his was noticed beside Dilip Ghosh’s in Kolkata’s Shyambazar area on Thursday.

Adhikari, who has been a hotshot political property in West Bengal ever since his open rebellion against his own party, had begun expressing his disenchantment with TMC with indirect jibes at independent meetings and rallies. He hasn’t been seen at any TMC events for some time now.

However, one of the most important factor in this entire episode has been banners and posters with his image and the citation ‘Dadar Anugami (Brother’s followers)’. All his events have also been taking place under the same banners.

On Thursday, the first of such banners were spotted at the heart of Kolkata. But more than the banners, it was the space where they were found that has raised eyebrows.

In Shyambazar, ‘Dadar Anugami’ hoardings were placed besides the banners of BJP’s West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh, reported Zee 24 Ghanta.

The development happens after Adhikari’s mega rally on Thursday where many felt he had rubbished the rumours of him joining the BJP.

“I’m still a member of one party. I’m still a minister in the cabinet of West Bengal government. Mamata Banerjee has not asked to me to resign, neither have I deicded to leave. I’m not a man to let go my ideology for the sake of politics,” the TMC MLA had said at his rally in Ramnagar in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district.

Earlier, the BJP state president had welcomed Adhikari and said that the door was always open for him to join the hindutva outfit.

“They (TMC) will send him to BJP anyway. We have kept our doors wide open to welcome everyone. If TMC sends anyone, we’ll take him. If someone’s willing to do politics, there’ll be opportunity. However, there has been no discussion as of now,” the Medinipur MP had said.

Adhikari, who is currently serving as the Minister in Charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Govt. of West Bengal, had been known for expressing disappointment towards his party for not giving him position as other senior members.

Bengali media has been filled with reports of BJP trying to poach him for some time. Even though the former TMC youth secretary has never said about switching to the saffron camp, his unhappiness at TMC, especially with Abhishek Banerjee, has been an open secret for some time now.