TMC’s Tamluk MP and Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Dibyendu Adhikari has been invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event at Haldia in West Bengal’s East Midnapore on February 7.

Even though it’s a governement programme organised by the Petroleum Ministry, Dibyendu’s invitation has drawn attention especially due to the rumours of him following Suvendu’s footsteps of defecting to BJP.

Haldia falls in Dibyendu’s Tamluk constitutency and thus his presence at a central government event shouldn’t have been an issue. But in recent times opposition parties’ MPs and MLAs are seldom called.

Suvendu switched over to the BJP last month and later helped his brother Soumendu change sides after he was removed as administrator of the Kanthi Municipality.

Rumours are rife that the Adhikari patron Sisir Adhikari and his eldest son Dibyendu would switch over to the hindutva camp soon.

Both, however, have maintained that they would work for TMC in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election. Dibyendu has also offered his service for party chief Mamata Banerjee after she declared her candidature from Nandigram.

But the ruling TMC seems to be not bothered about the Adhikari family anymore. Sisir was removed as the party’s district president in East Midnapore earlier this month. It came after was ousted as the chief of Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

Sisir, however, remained unfazed with the development. “They can do whatever they want. I am not bothered,” he said.

“He did not do anything as the chairman of the DSDA. So he has been removed,” said Akhil Giri after taking over his new responsibility, reported PTI.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari was not being able to perform as the chairman of the agency.

“Sisir-da is a veteran leader. Maybe he was unwell. But we were pained when he did not utter any word against his sons Suevndu and Soumendu who had been constantly attacking the TMC after switching over to the BJP,” he said