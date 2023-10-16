Suvendu Adhikari takes out rally over corruption issue

The Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday evening led a massive rally in Arambagh in protest against corruption in the state. Mr Adhikari, speaking at the rally, lashed out at the TMCled government for corruption.

He said the common people have been deprived of the benefits of the central government schemes while the funds sent by the central government for the MGNREGA work, Awas Yojana and other beneficiary schemes have been looted and misused and the natural resources of the state are being smuggled including coal, sand and livestock.

The chief minister is to be blamed for the every year flood that takes place in Arambagh Sub-Division, he said, claiming that the Lower Damodar valley project and the Ghatal master plan to check the recurring flood situation in Arambagh Sub-Division have not been implemented by the state government. “The Central government has not withheld any one of this projects.

The TMC to hide its corruption is put all the blame on the BJP-led central government,” she said. Jobs have been sold, educated candidates have been deprived, poor people have been deprived of their livelihood, lakhs of fake job cards have robbed people of their constitutional right to work.

Awas Yojana funds have been looted, many poor people are still homeless, he said. The TMC looted the panchayat votes with the help of Police and BDO, nearly 1 crore were deprived of casting their votes in panchayat areas, he further charged The Opposition leader gave a call to all those who have been deprived to gather in Kolkata on 21 November to protest against the TMC government.