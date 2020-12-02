Following TMC’s apparent ice-breaking meeting with him, rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari has reportedly texted veteran Saugata Roy on Whatsapp and said that “Forgive me, it won’t be possible for me to continue”.

According to Bengali channel ABP Ananda, Adhikari wrote to Roy on the chatting app. He is believed to have said that he was unhappy how TMC did not pay any heed to find solution to his problems and instead imposed the party’s decision on him.

The former Minister in charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal has also said that he did not want the party to reveal everything before his press conference on December 6.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and election strategist Prashant Kishor had met with Adhikari on Tuesday. The meeting, which lasted over two hours, was mediated by Dum Dum MP Saugata Roy and veteran leader Sudip Banerjee.

“The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. All the problems have been sorted out. The party is united. There was the need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues. So it was done,” PTI quoted Roy as saying.

However, Adhikari himself had not given any statement. His text message to Roy is hia first reaction after Tuesday’s meeting.

Adhikari has been a hotshot political property in West Bengal ever since he started a rebellion against his own party. He had begun expressing his disenchantment with TMC with indirect jibes at “apolitical” meetings and rallies.

One of the architects of TMC’s Nandigram revolution, the Nandigram MLA is still a major force of the party’s ground-level organisation in the state. Suvendu’s departure from TMC could be fateful for West Bengal’s governning party in next year’s election.

However, as has been the norm with TMC, Mamata Banerjee has never allowed anyone to come near her in terms of matching the political aura. Instead of giving him a senior leadership role, the party reportedly tried to keep Adhikari in check ever since the reports of his despondency started to emerge.

BJP has also jumped into the high-voltage drama and openly asked Adhikari to join the hindutva brigade on many occasions. Several senior BJP leaders, including party’s state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, had welcomed Adhikari and said that the door was always open for him to join the saffron camp.

Bengali media has been filled with reports of BJP trying to poach him for some time. Even though Adhikari has never hinted about switching to the saffron camp, his unhappiness at TMC, especially with Abhishek Banerjee, has been an open secret for some time now.