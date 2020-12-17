A day after Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as an MLA, he has quit his Trinamool Congress (TMC) membership as well in a letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Adhikari urged Banerjee to accept his resignation immediately. Like his earlier leave letters, the latest one also doesn’t specify a reason for his departure.

“I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect,” Adhikari wrote

“I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that has been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party,” the former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal added.

At the other hand, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday informed that Adhikari’s resignation as a legislator has neither been accepted nor rejected yet.

Addressing the press at the Bidhan Sabha premises, the speaker said, “Unless his resignation is accepted, it shouldn’tt be said that his chair as a legislator has been dropped.”

Saying that the resignation letter his under his examination, Banerjee said, “Until and unless a final order is passed, it cannot be constituted that it has been accepted or it has been rejected.”

On being asked by a media personnel if Adhikari will be informed when the final order comes out about his resignation, the Assembly Speaker denied the put any light on the subject.

Adhikari on Wednesday submitted his resignation as MLA of the Nandigram constituency to the West Bengal assembly secretary. He had already resigned from the state cabinet last month.

He has been maintaining distance with the party leadership for quite some time. The 50-year-old is likely to join BJP on December 19 in the presence of Amit Shah, who is all set to visit West Bengal for a two-day tour later this week.

Even though his defection to the hindutva brigade is almost certain, Adhikari will travel to New Delhi on Thursday for “a final round of talks” with BJP’s central leadership before putting on his papers as a TMC legislator.

Adhikari has been a hotshot political property in West Bengal ever since he started a rebellion against his own party.

He had been expressing his disenchantment with TMC with indirect jibes at “apolitical” meetings and rallies for some time now.

One of the architects of TMC’s Nandigram revolution, Adhikari, 49, is still a major force of the party’s ground-level organisation in the state.

His exit will, in all likelihood, be fateful for West Bengal’s governning party in next year’s assembly polls the in Midnapore belt.

Meanwhile, after submitting the resignation on Wednesday Adhikari travelled to Burdwan to meet TMC MP from Sunil Mondal, who has aired voice against the Mamata Banerjee-led party in recent times.

Another rebel TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari, MLA of Pandeshwar constituency, also attended the meeting at Mondal’s residence, firing up speculations that Adhikari would enter the hindutva foray with these two.