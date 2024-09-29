Suvendu accuses TMC councillor of graft, leader denies allegation

A Trinamul Congress councillor has been accused of taking ‘cut money’ from a promoter, demanding Rs 80 per square foot for an under-construction flat. Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari levelled this allegation by releasing a video of the councillor’s negotiation with the promoter in his X-handle.

The LoP shared the video also on his Facebook account, in which it is seen that Chhanda Sarkar, councillor of ward 125 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, is negotiating with a promoter. In the video, she is heard demanding Rs 80 per square foot for the under-construction flat. Suvendu Adhikari shared the video and wrote, “All the members of ‘Tolamool Congress’ are equally corrupt!!! Corruption and its leaders are synonymous. Meet another ‘square foot councillor’ of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Chhanda Sarkar, councillor of Ward 125, who is negotiating with a promoter.”

However, after the video went viral, Chhanda Sarkar denied the allegations, saying, “Let them keep their filth to themselves. I have never engaged in such dirty activities, and I never will. Let Suvendu Adhikari come and say this in front of me. I know how to deal with him. Suvendu has made a lot of money from the Trinamul. Even here, some BJP lackeys must have fed him this. Let him reveal the names of those lackeys.”

