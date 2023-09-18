Suspicious object recovered from KMC vat

A suspicious object wrapped in electric wire was found in a KMC vat, which has created a scare at Bakultala near Banerjipara in Haridevpur today. A police team along with a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog was deployed to the spot.

The cleaning staff of the municipality stumbled upon the object at the vat at Bakultala intersection in Banerjipara during their morning rounds.

Investigation into the nature and origin of the suspicious object is ongoing, with authorities treating the matter with seriousness.

Security has been height- ened in the area as a precautionary measure.

