A suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) terrorist, named Najibullah, has been arrested by STF in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Friday.

The security officials have also come in possession of a laptop, CPU and other electronic gadgets belonging to him.

Reportedly, the 50-year-old Najibullah has been under the radar of STF since the Khagragarh blast in Burdwan in 2014.

STF had been keeping a close tab on him through the local police station for the last one month or so. Najibullah had been accused of running a fake Facebook account where to spread anti-national sentiments.

After observing him through the local Paikar Police, the STF on Thursday nabbed Najibullah from Birbhum’s Kabilnagar locality.

The incident has shocked the local residents. A sense of disbelief has grabbed many who failed to comprehend how Najibullah, a tea-shop owner, got involved in terrorism.

This arrest comes after NIA had arrested nine suspected al-Qaeda terrorists from Murshidabad in September this year. The agency had followed it up by capturing another person from Murshidabad with alleged Al-Qaeda link in November.

Among the nine arrested, eight were from Murshidabad and one was from Kerala. NIA found Mondal to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the al-Qaeda module, PTI reported.

On September 11, a case was registered pertaining to anti-national activities by a group of 10 Jihadi terrorists inspired by globally proscribed terrorist organisation al-Qaeda, the NIA official said.

After the arrests in September, NIA had said that all of them were radicalised by Pakistan-based al-Qaeda. During the arrest, the agency had seized digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices.

In its official statement, NIA had further claimed that all the suspected terrorists were motivated to undertake several attacks throughout the country, including in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).