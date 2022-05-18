Indian railways to construct ROB, subway in Hooghly

The state labour minister Becharam Manna said that the railways in response to the public demand have taken a positive step towards construction of the subway at Kamarkundu station, as per work order. Work for it is set to start in a week’s time.

A meeting was called by the district magistrate Dr Deepap Priya at Kamarkundu today, attended by Mr Manna, police super Mr Amandeep Singh, SDO, BDO and officials from the railways.

In the meeting it was decided that the Kamarkundu railway level-crossing will be closed, instead a five-feet passage will be made for the public until the subway is ready. The railway overbridge, which was completed months back, will be opened for the traffic within seven days.

The subway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, said officials.