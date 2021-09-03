Students who scored 60 pc will get scholarship: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that students securing 60 instead of 75 per cent aggregate marks will be eligible to avail of the Swami Vivekananda Meritcum-Means Scholarship and assured that a career guidance portal will soon be launched by the education department to provide students with an overview of the opportunities and courses offered in all institutes across the globe.

Under the Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship, financial assistance is provided by the state government to meritorious students belonging to economically backward families for higher education. The upper ceiling for family income has been capped at Rs 2,50,000 per annum.

“Financial constraint would no longer act as a hurdle for a student who wishes to pursue higher education. Students should take advantage of the Students Credit Card that will help them to avail of a loan amounting to Rs 10 lakh at an interest of four per cent.

We want students to become doctors, engineers, professors and civil servants as these professions are in huge demand. We have started providing training to IAS and IPS aspirants,” said Miss Banerjee while addressing a virtual programme to felicitate the toppers of Classes 10 and 12 of state board and Madrasas.

Miss Banerjee also announced that 500 college students will be given the scope to work at the Chief Minister’s Office and will be given internship certificates by the state government.

Urging the Classes 10 and 12 board toppers to visit Duare Sarkar camps and assist women in filling up the Lakshmi Bhandar forms, Miss Banerjee said: “You should get down to work immediately along with continuing your studies. We will offer an opportunity to 500 college students to do an internship at the Chief Minister’s Office.

After completing their internship period they would receive certificates from the state government. I would urge you all to visit the Duare Sarkar camps that are being held across the state and see for yourself as to how work is being done there. If you see people are facing problems in filling up the forms for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme then step forward to help them.”

The education department will soon come up with a career guidance portal that will give information about the courses that are offered in colleges of the state and those in institutes across the globe. Students will be able to get a better understanding of the education scenario and the scopes that are available in the courses that they want to pursue, she said.

On the occasion, 1,700 meritorious students of classes 10 and 12 from state board schools were handed over laptops and books. Miss Banerjee said the government had sought the list of toppers of CISCE and CBSE but both the boards had informed that they are yet to prepare any merit list this year.

The chief minister said 10 lakh students who enrol in Class 12 will receive Rs 10,000 to buy tablets like the previous year. Three lakh cycles would also be distributed soon, she said. She urged students to protest against all wrongs and always remain cheerful and optimistic. “Depression is an enemy. Stay calm and don’t get stressed,” she advised.