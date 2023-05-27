Storm destroys aged man’s only shelter

The nor’wester, which hit Arambagh on Thursday evening has completely ruined an aged person, who is now homeless. Poritosh Mondal is undergoing treatment at Arambagh hospital.

The 72-year-old Poritosh, a resident of Manshatala in Ward 2 of Arambagh Municipality lost his wife many years ago. He also lost his only son in the pandemic.

The lonely man lived in a clay-tiled house. He is too weak to earn his living and survives on free ration and receives old age pension, which is not enough to meet his daily needs and medicine. The nor’wester, snatched away his only shelter, a semikaacha house with the entire roof falling on him. He was rushed to hospital by the locals with serious injuries.

“My Ill fate took away my wife first, then my son and now my only shelter. It has reduced me to a homeless beggar. After my released from hospital, I will be living under the open sky. The local councillor has however promised to be at the side. I will try my best to get him a shelter first,” he said.