BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said that the state party has lodged complaint with the Election Commission, Union home minister Amit Shah, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state chief secretary regarding the alleged wave of violence against BJP workers, in which six saffron party workers were killed.

Addressing a Press conference at state BJP headquarters, he said that unprecedented violence has been taking place since yesterday in which not only their party workers died and also numerous residences, shops, factories of the BJP workers were ransacked, demolished and set on fire by the TMC-backed hooligans.

Thousands of party workers fled their residences to save their lives and took shelters in different places and they don’t know what happened to their families, he said. Ghosh said chief minister Mamata Banerjee has shunned responsibility to stop the violence, which he claimed are perpetuated in front of the police.

“Septuagenarian Sovarani Mondal, mother of the BJP worker was killed while she was trying to save her son at Jagaddal. Other BJP workers like Uttam Ghosh (48), from Ranaghat, Avijit Sarkar from Beleghata, Haren Adhikari (41), from Sonarpur and another from Sitalkuchi were beaten to death. In each case victims’ families were unable to get any help from police despite calling several times to their respective local police stations for help,” he said.

“Even several hundred family members, who were calling up police as their residences were being gutted by the TMC-backed miscreants, did not get any response. I don’t know what is in the mind of the chief minister. Did TMC workers unleash such terrors thinking about the upcoming civic bodies and panchayat polls?” he said.

The BJP leader said that his party will learn from its mistakes and is now already gearing up for 2026 polls. “We’ll look into what went wrong. In the last election we won 3 seats and this time it’s nearly 80. We had put a big target in front of us but couldn’t achieve it. However, what we have got is no less,” he said.

The BJP MP also said that even though his party has not been able to achieve their desired goal, they indeed have made a big leap from last elections. “We were unsuccessful in claiming the confidence and credibility of the voters. Thanks to our workers who have been with us for so long,” Ghosh said.

Report sought: The Union ministry of home affairs today asked the West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting “Opposition political workers” in the state. This was stated in a tweet by the MHA Spokesperson this evening.