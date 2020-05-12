Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the Centre of playing politics over Covid-19 pandemic and discriminating between states during the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while 124 new cases were reported from Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 2,063.

The corona death toll has risen to 118 with five deaths since yesterday. There are 1,374 active Corona cases. Overall, 1,002 people were tested positive in Kolkata and 77 died due to Covid-19. Across the state, a total of 499 people have been cured and discharged.

Banerjee said that the Centre was in one hand starting flights and rail services as well as relaxing restrictions on the borders, and on the other hand asking the states to enforce the lockdown strictly.

She reportedly questioned as to how lockdown can be enforced in such a situation and further suggested the Centre to allow states to decide as to which areas the lockdown would continue and where it has to be relaxed.

Alleging that the Centre was working according to a “script”, Banerjee reportedly said, “This is not the time to play politics. Nobody ever asks our opinion… Don’t bulldoze the federal structure.” “When we are cooperating with you, why are you attacking us? Why is it always Bengal, Bengal, Bengal ? Why criticise?” she reportedly told at the video conference for discussing the phased exit from the lockdown, the migrants’ issue and the economic situation.

She is learnt to have expressed her concern over deputation of central teams to Bengal without prior intimation to her government. She further sought financial assistance to combat Coronavirus, a special package for unorganised sector and clearance of pending funds.

She informed that over one lakh migrant workers have already reached the state and another nine trains are scheduled to arrive soon.