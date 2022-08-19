Statesman’s Soma Mukherjee passes away

Soma Mookherjee, a senior journalist working with The Statesman passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital here today. Born in Kolkata, Mookherjee (62) was a journalist for nearly three decades.

She had joined The Statesman in 1995 and had covered several beats including police, administration and political. She worked as the chief reporter and later the city editor at the Kolkata office of the organisation.

She was also a member of the Press Accreditation Committee. She is survived by her daughter Shreya. Mookherjee, a resident of Kasba, was undergoing dialysis since May 2020 and was detected with endometrial carcinoma recently. “She was admitted at Narayana Hospital, Howrah on 9 August and underwent a surgery the next day but due to septicemia she could not be shifted from the ICU. However, she started feeling dizziness this afternoon.

She died at 4.59 pm due to heart attack,” said Shreya. Despite her ailing health condition, her zeal for work and enthusiasm towards new venture was unparallel. She had received the second prize for The Statesman Rural Reporting in 1994. Condoling her death, chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter: “Saddened to learn about the demise of Shoma Mukherjee, Statesman & Press Accreditation Committee member.

I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family members and loved ones.” The Statesman family learned of her demise with a heavy heart and fondly remembers her as a journalist and colleague. Our heartfelt condolences are with her family in their time of grief.