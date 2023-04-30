State plans online app cab services

Commuters availing online cabs can heave a sigh of relief soon. The state transport department, with help of the state information technology and electronics department is mulling over plans to launch online app cab services in the city by Durga Puja.

The decision comes after complaints against the online app cabs run by the private aggregators charging higher fares, pouring in. On the other hand, app cab drivers have been complaining of lesser money being paid allegedly to them than the agreed amount.

The services are being launched by the state transport department to address the woes of the commuters and counter the private app cab aggregators, who have allegedly not been following the guidelines.

Considering the situation, the department has decided to launch a pilot project, including yellow taxis and online app cabs. The department, according to sources, would act as the aggregator with its own software.

The best feature of the online app cab by the department would be that the fare would be on the lower side as compared to what is being charged by private aggregators now, with better safety for the passengers, informed state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, a discussion of the transport operators and owners, including City Suburban Bus Service, All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samiti, North Bengal Passenger Transport Operators’ Coordination Committee, Online Cab Operators’ Guild and Pool Car Owners’ Welfare Association with the state Transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty was held on Friday.

The operators submitted a deputation with various demands including hike in fare.