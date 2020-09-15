At a time when the health installations across state are facing shortage of trained nursing staff, uncountable nursing students across Bengal have fallen prey to the desperate running of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh affiliated diploma institutes which are not registered either with the Indian Nursing Council or the West Bengal Nursing Council.

Victim students said such institutions have mushroomed across the state where at least 10,000 nursing job aspirants have enrolled their names. A victim said, “These are offering admission against charges varying between Rs 4 and 6 lakhs and the students are taken to local private nursing homes once or twice a year for practical training, following which exams are organized from Bengaluru. But the diploma certificates did not make us eligible for government health services jobs. Allegations are there are there are at least 56 such fake institutes operating in West Bengal.

FIRs against two such fake institutes were registered with Bidhan Nagar Police Station in Kolkata and at City Centre Police Investigating Centre in Durgapur, the victims said. Koyel, a student, alleged, “The City Centre institute was not returning my original school and college certificates when I challenged the actual status of the institute.”

Dr Sunetra Mazumdar, deputy chief medical officer (Health), Burdwan (East) said, “Some organizations are ‘manufacturing’ nurses in short-term courses and are not approved by us but no lodged complaints as of yet.”