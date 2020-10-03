Anupam Hazra, BJP national secretary, contracted Covid-19 infections hardly a couple of days after he declared at a party rally at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas on Sunday that “I would hug the chief minister if infected with coronavirus.”

Hazra had symptoms of high fever, cough and cold and later he was tested coronavirus positive on Thursday. Following the advice of doctors he has been quarantined in his flat in the city.

While addressing a rally at Baruipur he did not wear a mask. He made the remark targeting chief minister Mamata while reporters asked him saying, “Why don’t you and your party workers wear masks?” He responded, “BJP workers are fighting against a major virus that is Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamul Congress. So, coronavirus can’t cause any damage to us.”

He also said, “I have already decided to hug Mamata Banerjee if I contract COVID-19,’’ prompting reactions in political circles. On the other hand, another TMC minister Tapas Roy was admitted to the Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Thursday after he was tested Covid positive. He has shown mild symptoms of coronavirus and his condition is stable, according to the MCH sources. Roy’s wife and daughter went for self isolation after he was tested positive.

The state transport and irrigation minister Suvendu Adhikari and his mother were also stricken with the disease since last week. Both the minister and his mother are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city. On Thursday, Gurupada Mete (52), another Trinamul Congress MLA of Indus in Bankura district, died of Covid- 19 in a private hospital in Uluberia.