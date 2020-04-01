State government is identifying the people from Bengal who attended the recent religious congregation, organised in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. All such people would be tested for COVID-19 and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine.

The decision was taken on a day when over one lakh people were put under home quarantine in the last 24 hours. “All those from West Bengal who have participated in this event (Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi) are being identified and will be immediately tested for Covid and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine,” tweeted Alapan Bandopadhyay, state home secretary.

Many, who attended the congregation in March, have reportedly tested Covid positive. Yesterday, six persons from Telangana, who attended the conference, died of the disease. On 26 March, a 65-year-old man, another attendee, died of coronavirus at a hospital in Srinagar.

On 27 March, six attendees of the congregation were tested positive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In another case, a 52-year-old man was tested positive after his return to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today visited Lal Bazaar Police Headquarters to boost the morale of the police personnel.

She expressed her gratitude to the police for working tirelessly and putting their lives at risk. Yesterday, Banerjee stressed on starting the home delivery system as soon as possible by issuing necessary passes to the delivery boys. She also asked people not to hoard medicines as the government will ensure there is no shortage of medicines.

Banerjee asked the finance department to release the salaries of the employees and pensions within the next two days and grant advance salaries for a month to employees who need it. She even requested the private sector to pay salaries to their employees on time. Voluntary workers who are eager to work during the present crisis can contact at 033-23412600.