State govt to hold business, synergy conclaves in 11 locations from 11 Dec

With focus on industrial development in the state, the state government will hold a synergy and business facilitation conclave across the state. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has recently said that the target of her government is to promote development of industry and urged entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

This time the government will go to the entrepreneurs in districts to address the issues that they face to set up and to run their units. At this event, all government departments related to MSMEs, bank/financial institution, service providers will sit together under one umbrella for a one-to-one interaction with the entrepreneurs and for providing customised solutions to their business needs.

In these business events different agencies including government departments, banks/ financial institutions, professional consultants and other related agencies will offer easily accessible solutions to MSME entrepreneurs on various issues through panel discussion, one to one discussion and help desks.

The department of micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles will organise the conclave at 11 locations on separate dates. To begin with, the conclave would be held for North 24 Parganas at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre at Rajarhat on 11 December followed by another at Howrah on 14 December.

On 22 December, the conclave will be held at Durgapur for the districts of West Burdwan, Bankura and Purulia and the conclave for Nadia and East Burdwan will be held on 28 December. The conclave for Kolkata and North 24 Parganas would be held at Uttirno in Alipore on 28 January. There would be two more conclaves in January for the districts of Hooghly (7 January) and Birbhum and Murshidabad (20 January).

Next month, conclaves would be held for the districts of East and West Midnapore and Jhargram (4 February), Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar (10 February), Darjeeling and Kalimpong (11 February) and Malda North and South Dinajpur (18 February). The conclave would primarily witness interactive sessions with the senior officials of the concerned departments for problem-solving and new initiatives. There would be focused discussion on identified priority sectors and new initiatives like Scheme of Approved Industrial Park, Ease of Doing Business initiatives and Utkarsh Bangla.