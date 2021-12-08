State govt to compensate Covid victims’ kin: Opp calls it poll stunt

The state government’s decision to financially compensate families, residing within Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, who lost their kins in Covid, has drawn flak from opposition political parties who believe that the Mamata Banerjee government allegedly sat on the orders of the Supreme Court to disburse the amount and is now doing it because of upcoming KMC polls.

As per an issued Press statement, the state government is seeking to compensate all families in Kolkata, within KMC jurisdiction, with Rs 50000 for deaths caused by Covid. This, the statement claimed, was decided as per an order by the Supreme Court of India. However, at present, since the election Model Code of Conduct prevails due to the upcoming polls of KMC, permission was sought from the West Bengal State Election Commission.

In a reply letter to the Special Municipal Commissioner of the KMC, signed by the additional secretary of the WBSEC, the state election body has said that with reference to the proposal of the civic body where it seeks to disburse the compensation as per orders of the SC, it does not have any objection.

However, this move was not seen in a good light by Opposition parties in Bengal who feels that the SC had long back asked the state government to disburse the compensation but the state government allegedly sat on it and decided to disburse the amount just before the elections to the civic body in Kolkata to “buy votes”.

The CPIM veteran leader and spokesperson Sujan Chakraborty, reacting on the matter, told The Statesman that it is absolutely justified families who lost members in Covid get their compensation. He, however, questioned “What was the state government doing for so long? The SC had long asked it to disburse the amount and now because an election is near, the state government has decided to give out the compensation amount. The timing is uncanny.”

The state government has notified that families who are wanting to avail themselves of the compensation, need to fill a specific form that will be available online on the KMC website~www.kmcgov.in. The interested parties can also visit their borough executive health office to collect the form in person.

It mentioned that one of the criteria to avail the compensation is to submit the death certificate of the deceased which should mention that death was caused by covid and signed by a health department officer. A CPIM member alleged that in several death certificates of covid patients, the main cause of death does not state covid so the state can fudge the number of deaths.