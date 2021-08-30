State Congress at crossroads

The foundation day of Chhatra Parishad, the student’s wing of the Congress on 28 August has always been of significance to the party. If calls have been given to launch a new agitation on this day, PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s address last Saturday has led the rank and file together with supporters to the conclusion that the party is about to follow a path less travelled.

Firing broadsides at the BJP-led government at the Centre, the PCC chief drew a line between political enmity to the Trinamul Congress government at the state and opposing its policies. It may be recalled that he had earlier advocated not fielding any nominee against the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee at the Bhowanipore byelection.

If Chowdhury justified his stand stating the Trinamul chief deserved this political courtesy for stopping the BJP in its tracks in the state Assembly elections, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi followed it up seeking a broad-based Opposition unity on which the chief minister is an integral part.

It was an electoral alliance with Congress that started the Trinamul innings to power in 2011, he pointed out that the CP’s foundation day rally. Indicating a new political equation, the PCC chief reiterated the fact that neither the Left Front nor the state Congress has walked away from the alliance it had forged before the Assembly polls.

Incidentally, it was front chairman Biman Bose who said that the Left would not shy away from any understanding with any party with an anti-BJP agenda without mentioning Trinamul. Instead of following his usual practice of criticising the Trinamul government hammer and tongs, Chowdhury left the matter of announcing the bypolls at the door of the Election Commission on consultation with experts.

Instead, he called upon the party’s students’ wing to fight against communalism and stand up for secularism, both objectives close to Trinamul’s party line. Not stepping out to shout his agenda from the treetops, the PCC chief made it plain that, unlike Trinamul, the state Congress is in no hurry to go for the by-polls.

Chowdhury can well afford to do so as unlike the ruling party who needs the chief minister to be an elected legislator soon, his party has no such political compulsions.