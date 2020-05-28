In a major relief to the city commuters, the state transport department today rolled out buses in 40 routes connecting large parts of markets, workplaces and business hubs in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

The availability of more number of buses than usual came as a blessing for many, particularly the office goers and others working in shops that are gradually reopening following the relaxations from the state government.

The decision has been taken considering the spurt in the number of passengers after the state government started operations of buses along 15 routes.

Around 60 buses were being run by the state transport department connecting various corners of the city.

However, with the increasing demand, the department has identified 40 routes covering major business areas, hospitals, offices and so on.

“The routes have been increased taking in account the increasing demand and would probably help the commuters,” said the managing director of West Bengal State Transport Department, Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

According to sources in the department, the buses in the 40 routes have been decided to run in two shifts between 7 am to 7 pm.

In the first shift from morning to afternoon, around 270 buses will be operated while in the second shift over 150 buses will be rolled out with increased frequency of vehicles.

Some of the routes in which bus services have been trundled today are-C-14/1 between Tollygunge and Madhyamgram, EB-3 between TG Metro and Ecospace, C-28 between Barrackpore and Howrah, ST-6 between Tollygunge and New Town, ST-7 between Ultadanga and Sapoorji in New Town.

Meanwhile, auto rickshaws also hit the city streets with strict social distancing norms. According to the order issued by the state government, no autos are to take more than two passengers. While the operations of e-rickshaws have been restricted in containment zones.

Auto drivers along with passengers are to wear mask and the former have been instructed to carry hand sanitizers on duty and use it periodically to sanitize his hands particularly after receiving fare from the passenger.