Stamp on patachitra by the postal department

For the first time the Indian Postal Service Kolkata Region released a special stamp to recognize the restoration of patachitra in Sunderbans.

Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage, which works with the state forest department, is working for the restoration of patachitra in the Sunderbans area.

Patachitra, a cloth-based scroll painting, which was developed by the local artists of West Midnapore has become global. Artists and scholars from Europe are staying in Naya Pingla, the seat of patachitra art to learn it. Many patachitra artists have visited Europe in the past one decade. It is interesting to note that most of the patachitra artists are Muslims and their art work centres around Hindu gods and goddesses.

The stamp was released at a function by the postmaster general. KSCH has been working to develop and restore patachitra in the Sunderbans area for quite some time.

Arpita Mukherjee, president of KSCH said 40 women artists were given training on patachitra art at Jharkhali. The patachitra artists of Sunderbans have held exhibitions in different areas and their work has been appreciated too. KSCH has been working for sustainable development of poor and marginal people for the past 11 years.