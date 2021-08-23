Tripura Trinamul Congress state president Ashishlal Singh told The Statesman that the ground is set for change in Tripura and the people of Tripura are waiting anxiously for the change.

He said, “As our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said it would be a people’s mandate against the oppressive, anarchist BJP government.” He said the people of Tripura have witnessed the landslide victory of Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamul Congress in Bengal.

He added that the people of Tripura also want the different development schemes like Khadya Sathi, Swastha Sathi, Kanyashree which Mamata Banerjee have already implemented in Bengal. Meanwhile, hundreds of

people who in 2018 supported the BJP in Tripura ‘realised their mistakes’ and joined the Trinamul Congress.

“Some Congress workers too have joined the TMC and this has unnerved the BJP Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb and he has unleashed terror on cour workers,” Singh said.

He added: “Even doctors who are treating our injured workers were not spared. The hotel owners were threatened with dire consequences if they allow Trinamul Congress leaders from Bengal to stay in their hotels.”

Today, the Tripura Trinamul Congress observed ‘Raksha Bandhan Divas’ while Tripura Trinamul Youth Congress, Yubrajnagar, in North Tripura, tied rakhis on police personnel and doctors.

Meanwhile, Sayantan Basu, BJP leader compared Mamata Banerjee to a ‘lady Taliban’ after the arrest of former minister Shyam Mukherjee for misappropriation of crores of rupees and joining the BJP before the election.

Trinamul spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh today said: “The BJP leaders of both the state and the Centre should remember the way they have threatened our workers of dire consequences assuming they will

come to power, during the election campaign.”

“At that time law and order were under Election Commission and BJP leaders changed IPS, IAS officers even OCs. They even threatened to break our neck and bury our workers. Many of our workers were killed and even sent to

jail in false cases,” the Trinamul spokesperson said.

Ghosh lashed out at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Women’s Commission (NWC) for reducing these institutions to party organs. He asked what prevented them to visit Tripura where Trinamul youth leaders were attacked and injured and even two women MPs Dola Sen and Apurupa Poddar were attacked, their car vandalised while they were going to open party office in Nandigram on 15 August.