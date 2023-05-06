SSKM sets units to treat drug resistant TB, brain stroke

With spurt in the number of drug resistant tuberculosis (DR TB) and cerebral attack cases, across the country, Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R) as well SSKM hospital has set up two dedicated units for treatment of DR TB and stroke patients.

Drug Resistant TB is of a rare kind that is resistant to all TB drugs like isoniazid and rifampin and any fluoroquinolone. It spreads the same way that drug-susceptible TB spreads from one person to another. On 2 May, the SSKM hospital superintendent Dr PK Roy issued a notification saying, “Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (DR TB) is a hurdle towards attaining elimination of tuberculosis from India by 2025.

So, to expedite elimination of tuberculosis & management of Drug Resistant Tuberculosis, IPGME&R–SSKM hospital has set up a dedicated six-bedded ward (three each of male and female) at the ground floor of JD Surgical Building, at its Annexe-2 premises (Sambhunath Pandit Hospital.”

The DR TB will be monitored by the pulmonary medicine department headed by Dr Amitava Sengupta. The SSKM hospital authorities also set up a 59-bed stroke unit at its two annex hospitals – Ramrikdas Hospital and Kolkata Police Hospital – respectively. Sources in the health department said that there are more than one 1.10 lakh TB cases in Bengal.

Both extremely drug resistant (XDR) TB and DR-TB cases are frequently reported in different parts of the state. The stroke unit at SSKM hospital is the first-of-itskind in the country because there is no such centre anywhere in both government and private sector healthcare facilities across states, claimed a senior administrative officer of the hospital. Critically-ill cerebral attack patients would be taken to the high dependency stroke care centre at Ramrikdas Hospital for their prompt and proper medical management.

The centre has come up on the sixth floor of the hospital. On the other hand, a 40- bed stroke ward has also been built on the third floor of the police hospital.