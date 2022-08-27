SSC scam: CBI gets access to details on Pradip Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) looking into the irregularities in SSC recruitment scam today claimed to have accessed some crucial leads, following interrogation of alleged middleman Pradip Singh, claimed sources, could turn out to be a game-changer in solving the puzzle over an alleged nexus between the beneficiaries of alleged irregularities and members of the advisory panel, arrested in connection with the scam.

Pradip Singh, now in CBI custody is suspected to be playing the role of an agent in selling jobs allegedly for those unsuccessful candidates in league with the members of the advisory panel in exchange of money.

The central agency said he had direct contact with Shanti Prasad Sinha, the former chairman of the SSC advisory panel. Investigation revealed, claimed a source that Singh would send mails to Sinha listing names of those who should be given jobs. The sleuths also recovered some admit cards of those candidates, whose names Singh used to recommend for jobs.

The source also claimed that Singh’s alleged nexus with SP Sinha became all the more evident from the latter’s call detailed records (CDR) that had a name bearing ‘Chottu’, which is Singh’s nickname. The agency is now trying to identify those candidates, based on the admit card numbers recovered from the mails of Singh allegedly sent to Sinha.

Meanwhile, Manik Bhattacharya, against whom the CBI had issued a lookout notice since he allegedly went incommunicado despite repeated attempts by the agency to reach out to him, turned out to be unsuccessful, said he is very much stationed at his Jadavpur residence and frowned upon the fact he did not come to terms with what the agency was up to.