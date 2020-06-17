Members of ‘Sandiksha,’ the SSB Wives Welfare Association, at the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sector Headquarters, Ranidanga, organised a tree plantation drive at the campus of the Sector Headquarters on the outskirts of Siliguri yesterday.

The plantation drive was organised under the supervision and guidance of Niyamika Verma, the Regional President, Sandiksha SHQ, Ranidanga.

Along with the Sector Regional President, Paema Tamang, Kavita Pandey and wives of other officials participated and planted different types of saplings like Jamun, Coconut, Amla and Litchi inside the campus of the Sector, the SSB said in a release.

On the occasion, Mrs Verma emphasised on the importance of such afforestation drives.

“It is the need of the hour for every Sandiksha member to understand the importance of nature and take steps for protecting the environment through various measures, including plantation drives,” she said.

The programme was organised by maintaining social distancing, keeping in mind the threat of COVID-19, the SSB said. “The plantation drive will continue for three days, in which 100 saplings will be planted inside the campus of the Sector Headquarters, SSB, Ranidanga,” the release added.