Special medical test to probe Jyotipriya’s courtroom collapse

The private hospital where forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick was admitted after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could perform a tilt table test (also known as a passive head-up tilt test or head-upright tilt test, which helps healthcare providers determine why a patient faints) on Mr Mallick on Monday. On Saturday morning, tests were conducted for the second time on Jyotipriya Mallick, including uric acid, creatinine, sodium and potassium levels. According to hospital sources, the reports for all these tests came back normal. However, doctors are considering conducting a special test for the minister. In the ration distribution fraud case, the former food minister and current forest minister, Jyotipriya Mallick, was arrested by the ED on Friday.

Yesterday, he received a directive from the Bankshall court, and following this directive, he was admitted to a private hospital in the bypass area. He is currently receiving treatment there. When Mallick became unwell upon hearing the ED’s order, he was allowed to choose Alipore Special Case Hospital for treatment. The test for which the minister is admitted to the hospital until Monday is called the ‘Head-up Tilt Table Test’.

This test involves making the patient stand upright and then lie horizontally on the bed, measuring how long the patient can remain in an upright position at different angles. Doctors use this test to assess the patient’s heart rate, rhythm, blood flow and blood pressure. It’s worth noting that, according to the court order, Mallick will be responsible for the expenses of the hospital and the cost of medicines during his treatment in the private hospital, and the time spent in the private hospital will not count towards the 10- day ED custody.

