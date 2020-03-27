The State Transport Department is running bus services for emergency during the lock down period. The buses are being run to and from various parts of the city between 8 am to 8 pm in Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

The buses will be operated along six routes namelyS-24, between Howrah Station and Kamalgazi, C-37, between Esplanade and Amtala, S-12, between Howrah Station and Newtown, S9A, between Dunlop and Ballygunge, S-5 between Howrah Station and Garia and C-8, between Joka and Barasat.

Around 12 to 15 services will be operated to meet situations of crisis.

“If anyone faces emergency situations like need to rush to the hospital, he or she can avail these services,” informed an official of the department. “The services are meant strictly for a situations of crisis,” he added.

Notably, the department ran bus services earlier on Monday to ferry passengers stranded at the city airport. The department is also operating buses to and from major city hospitals for people providing essential services during the lockdown period.

The services are being run from NRS Medical College and Hospital. R.G Kar Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta National College and Hospital, SSKM, Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan , Swasthya Bhawan and Sagar Dutta Hospital Kamarhatti. Few buses are also being used under the ‘reserved pool.’ The vehicles are being operated on hourly basis.