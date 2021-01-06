Reasoning why they skipped BJP’s roadshows a day ago, Baisakhi Banerjee said that she had an injured leg and Sovan Chatterjee had to take care of it.

Chatterjee, BJP’s Kolkata zone observer and former city mayor, on Monday missed a party roadshow that he was scheduled to lead in the metropolis with Banerjee.

Speculations had heated up around the couple, who had defected from TMC. However, Banerjee on Tuesday revealed that her leg injury was the reason why they failed to attend the BJP event.

“My injury was serious that I couldn’t even move. It was in such a bad condition that even Sovan babu couldn’t leave me alone as there was no one else to take care of me. So, naturally he couldn’t go either,” Banerjee was seen saying to ABP Ananda.

Talking about rumours that they might rejoin TMC, Banerjee said that she and Cjatterjee never backtracked from responsibilities give to them. She asserted that they were working with resolution in the saffron brigade.

“There’s no shortage in our work. I don’t it was the last or the first rally. In the coming days we will be seen walking in a lot of BJP’s road show,” said Banerjee, former teacher at the Milli Al-Ameen College in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Chatterjee, the roadshow was led by senior BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh.

It came face-to-face with a TMC street-corner meeting near Kidderpore. The BJP alleged that TMC activists hurled shoes towards the convoy of the saffron party leaders’ cars and chairs at the party workers.

The police, which gave verbal permission for the rally, prevented a flare-up by stopping some activists of the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from approaching towards the TMC members.

Around 100 motorcycles and a flower-decked truck were part of the rally that began on Watgunj Road and passed through Alipore before culminating at the BJP’s election office in Hastings.

It was originally scheduled to end at the party’s state headquarters in central Kolkata.

BJP leader Mukul Roy said the roadshow was against the “misrule” of the TMC government.