As per instructions from the state health department, the South Dinajpur district health office has started preparations to increase the cold storage chain to preserve Covid19 vaccines whenever they will be available.

The department has also finalised a list of health staff in the district, while the same was sent to the state health department today, officials said. “Coronavirus vaccine can reach the district in a few months. After we received indications from the state health department to this effect, infrastructure is being readied in districts to preserve the vaccines and a list of health workers for the same is being prepared. Cold chain points are also being increased in South Dinajpur, from the district to the block and even the grassroots level,” a health department source here said today.

According to the official, the first doses of the vaccine will be administered on people associated with the health department like ASHA workers, staff of rural hospitals and homeopathy clinics run by the Department of Health and Child Development Projects run by the district administration.

“The rate of infection is still going high in South Dinajpur district and everyone is eagerly waiting for the vaccine and per announcements made by the government. The state government has instructed the district to develop the storage capacity of the vaccines,” sources said.

There are presently 16 cold chain points in South Dinajpur. Apart from the Balurghat Sadar Hospital and the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Hospital, there are cold chain points in every block of the district. Vaccines for babies and mothers are presently stored in those cold storage points.

“The corona vaccine will also be stored in those cold storage points. The infrastructure will be set up in such a manner that the vaccine can reach health centers in remotest areas equally,” the health department source said.

“There are currently 16 cold chain points. The department will increase the storage capacity. It will also add some extra cold chain points. The preparation work has started for the cold chain points in the district,” South Dinajpur District Deputy CMOH-2, Dr Kislay Dutt, said.

Two die in Siliguri

A 20-year old resident of Haldibari in Cooch Behar district died in the Desun (Covid) Hospital in Siliguri today. A 52year-old Covid patient of Subhas Pally in Siliguri also died in a private nursing home in Siliguri, sources said.

131 new Covid cases in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling district reported 131 new cases of Covid-19 today, sources said. The fresh cases included 42 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, two in Darjeeling Municipality, seven in Kharibari block, 15 in Sukna block, 10 in Kusseong Municipality, 18 in Matigara block, one in Mirik Sub-division, 19 in Naxalbari block, six in Phansidewa block, one in Pulbazaar/Bijanbari block, six in Sukhia Pokhari block and four in Takdah. Twenty-six cases also found in Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC.

87 in Malda

In Malda, another 87 samples were tested positive of Covid-19 last night. Among these, 26 were from the English Bazaar Municipality and 19 from Gazole, sources said.

52 in Alipurduar

Alipurduar district recorded 52 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, while 64 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals, sources said.