Soumendu Ray passes away

Well known cinematographer Soumendu Ray died in the city today. He was 90 years old. Ray had worked with Satyajit Ray in many of his films that include Tin Kanya, Ashani Sanket, Aranyer Dinratri, Goopi Gayen Bagha Bayen and the documentary on Rabindranath Tagore. Ray had also worked with Tapan Sinha, Tarun Mazumdar, Buddhadeb Das gupta, MS Sathyu. He was the advisor of Rupkala Kendra.

The Bengal government awarded a Special Film Award to him in 2012 and a Film Award in 2015 for his lifetime achievement. He also got a national award in photog- raphy. Chief minister Mamata Baneerjee condoled his death and expressed her grief to his family members, friends and acquaintances.

