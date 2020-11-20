Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Babul Supriyo, has hinted at the President’s Rule in West Bengal in near future, saying that there are “provisions in the Constitution, using which Mamata Banerjee can be removed” before the Assembly Elections next year.

Supriyo stressed that the saffron party would like to beat Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the democratic manner. However, he warned that if the killing of BJP workers did not stop in West Bengal, the Central would take different action.

“More than 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal in the last 2-3 years. She was elected to power by people. Even we want to follow the similar democratic process of throwing Mamata didi’s government out of Bengal,” Supriyo was seen speaking on ABP Ananda.

“But if Mamata didi thinks that she can threaten people and scare them away from electoral booths, there are provisions in the Constitution, which can be used to remove Mamata didi from this path.

“Didi should be careful for the next six months till the elections and keep the essence of democracy and the Constitution alive in the state. Otherwise people have already decided what to do in 2021. But you never know something might happen before that,” the lawmakers from Asansol added.

Denouncing his statement entirely, heavyweight TMC leader Saugata Roy urged the “two-penny, four-penny” BJP leader to read the Constitution before speaking on the President’s Rule.

“All these small, two-penny and four-penny BJP leaders are trying to scare us. There are nothing in the Constitution (abouth President’s Rule) other than the Article 356, which falls under the Emergency provision and using which the President’s Rule can be established,” the Dum Dum MP said.

“And his the President’s Rule actually needs to brought into effect that has already been directed by the Supreme Court in a judgement. Other than that there’s nothing. Babul Supriyo hasn’t read the Constitution properly,” he added.

Meanwhile, political violence is on the rise in the election-bound state. On Thursday, both sides have accused each other of killing their party workers. While the BJP claimed TMC murdered its cadre in Coochbehar, the ruling party has put up similar allegations against the central party in North 24 Parganas.

Political violence throughout West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major hindrance before for the law and order of the state.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the TMC government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the election-bound state.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.