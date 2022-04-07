Sole witness in Jhalda councillor murder case commits suicide

Niranjan Baishnab alias Sefal (52), the lone eyewitness in the Jhalda Congress councillor Tapan Kandu murder case, allegedly committed suicide today.

Tapan Kandu, the newly-elected Congress councillor, was killed when some miscreants fired at him from close range during his evening walk on 13 March. Unmarried, Niranjan was accompanying him at that time during the evening walk. Since then, Niranjan was living in fear and was mentally disturbed.

Jhalda Police have found a suicide note beside the dead body in which a handwritten note said that he is unable to bear the trauma of that incident on that day. “I have never been to the police station in my entire life and am a peace loving person but after that fateful day my life has entirely changed. The police are calling me and called me to the thana regularly and I am broken and have lost interest in life. The murder scene haunts me whole day,” the letter reportedly said.

The widow of Tapan Kandu, Purnima had moved Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe of her husband’s murder and the top court has already directed a CBI probe.

“Despite the High Court directive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been suspiciously slow in starting the Tapan Kandu murder probe, unlike the Bagtui massacre probe in which it acted swiftly. If the CBI team would have reached Jhalda and started probe then the suicide could have been avoided and with the unnatural death of the lone eyewitness, the probe will get weakened,” claimed Nepal Mahato, district Congress president. Today morning Jhalda Police recovered the body, hanging from the ceiling and sent it for post-mortem.