Soldier gets new lease of life

The Command Hospital (Eastern Command) Kolkata has successfully performed kidney transplantation on an Indian Army soldier, Naik Brij Bhan, who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease and was on dialysis.

The defence spokesperson shared that in the absence of a kidney donor, the soldier was destined to be boarded out of service which could have affected him and his family. On 1 June there was an alert for a deceased kidney donation from a brain dead patient in a private hospital in Kolkata. One kidney was successfully transplanted on 3 June by Command Hospital. The soldier has now recovered and is no more on dialysis. He can now continue his service in the army.

It is learnt that over 20 such cases have been conducted at this hospital and this is the third brain-dead kidney donation done here, under the leadership of Maj Gen Shivinder Singh, commandant, Command Hospital and the transplant team headed by Col Satish Mendonca and Col Ananya Dutta, head of nephrology and urology, respectively.