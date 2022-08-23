A slice of theatre as you travel in Metro

A journey in the city’s Metro is unlikely to be arduous and mentally or physically tiring to the commuters in the days to come. After co-branding, the city’s lifeline transport system is now welcoming entertainment initiatives to increase the non-fare revenue to bolster its economic condition.

As a part of the initiative, the city Metro has given permission to an eminent film production house allowing it to carry out the promotion of its upcoming Bengali movie. The production house has been permitted for promotions at crucial city Metro stations, including Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Rabindra Sadan, Sealdah, Dum Dum and Esplanade. Recently, a three-day promotional activity of the movie directed by eminent filmmaker, Kaushik Ganguly was carried out from 18 to 20 August at the select metro stations. Visitors in the city Metro enjoyed being entertained through folk dance, nukkad natak (street theatre) and passenger interactions which were organized as a part of the promotional activities of the film due for release on 25 August.

The initiative is being hailed by the regular commuters of the city Metro. “Kolkata Metro is already the choicest transport for me. Along with a comfortable journey, if there is a slice of entertainment, it will only make the commute better and more enjoyable,” said a regular commuter of Kolkata Metro.

According to the Kolkata Metro Railway, many film production houses have shown their interest to promote their upcoming movies in the city’s Metro premises. The authorities are hoping the move will prove to be a catalyst in increasing the mass carrier’s non-fare revenue.