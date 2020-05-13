The state transport department has decided to run skeletal bus services in the city along 15 routes from tomorrow.

The buses will be run along route numbers S24 between Howrah and Kamalgazi, S12 between Howrah and New Town, S-7 and S-5 between Howrah and Garia, S-12D between Howrah and Thakurpukur, C-26 between Howrah and Baruipur, C-37 between Esplanade and Amtala, S9A between Dunlop and Ballygunge, S9 between Jadavpur and Karunamoyee, C-8 between Joka and Barasat, SD-7 between Ultadanaga and Salt Lake, s-37 between Barasat and Garia and SD-6 between Tollygunge to Karunamoyee.

However, not more than 20 passengers will be allowed to get into these buses. This apart, plying of online app cabs will also be allowed.

The cabs, according to sources, will be available only for frontline workers and patients but will not be allowed in the containment zones.

The members of online app cab guild have submitted a list of around 200 cabs from four police commissione rates. Not more than two commuters will be allowed in these cabs.

However, the driver and the commuters will have to follow certain norms. The driver will have to wear mask and gloves. A plastic curtain between the drivers’ seat and the passengers’ seat has also been suggested. Commuters will have to avail an e-pass for availing the cab and will be provided with sanitisers before getting into the cab.

The online app cabs will be allowed to ply in Kolkata, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Barrackpore. The members of the state online app cab guild have demanded a training of the drivers before starting the services.

“If a passenger comes without an e-pass and the driver refuses to take the person, there could be chances of arguments between them,” said Indranil Banerjee, general secretary of the West Bengal Online Cab Operators’ Guild.

“Instructions to provide a plastic curtain between the drivers’ seat and the passengers’ seat has also been asked. Therefore, we have asked the aggregators to provide a training on these aspects before kicking off these services in the four police commissionerates,” he added.