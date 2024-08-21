SIT starts probing financial irregularities

The four member special investigation team (SIT), set up by the state government on Monday to investigate the alleged financial irregularities by Sandip Ghosh, the former superintendent of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, has started working. Two members of the SIT went to Tallah police station today and also visited Swasthya Bhaban to collect documents.

On the other hand, the city police too today filed an FIR for financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital against Mr Ghosh.

Mr Ghosh has been facing marathon quizzing from the central agency for five consecutive days.

The state home department on Monday constituted a four-member SIT, headed by Pranav Kumar, an IG-rank officer. The other three members are Waqar Reza, Soma Das Mitra (DIG, CID) and Indira Banerjee, DC Central of Kolkata police.

The SIT had been asked to submit a report within a month.

Meanwhile, the city police’s move to file an FIR after one-and-half years on corruption charges filed by the former deputy super of the hospital, Akhtar Ali, raised eyebrows.

Mr Ali, who was summoned to Swasthya Bhaban today on his alleged FIR after appearing before the officials of the state health department, told news persons that he was allegedly removed from the post of the deputy superintendent of the hospital after he came out with the allegations against his superior.

He listed several acts of corruption on alleged defalcation of government funds in biomedical wastes, illegal trafficking, illegal gratifications from the students to get them succeeded in exams and other illegal acts. He alleged a racket of medical equipment to mint money.

The former deputy superintendent also alleged that he had apprised the issues to the state’s anti-corruption cell and the state vigilance commission and even wrote to the chief minister’s office.